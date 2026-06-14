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Texas (ERCOT) [May 2026]- The path to NetZero
A monthly review of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Jun 14
•
Bill Johnson
1
California (CAISO) May 2026 - The path to NetZero
A monthly review of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Jun 13
•
Bill Johnson
1
Australia NEM (May 2026) - The path to NetZero
A monthly review of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Jun 6
•
Bill Johnson
2
May 2026
California (CAISO) Apr 2026 - The path to NetZero
A monthly review of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
May 17
•
Bill Johnson
Texas (ERCOT) [Apr 2026]- The path to NetZero
A monthly review of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
May 16
•
Bill Johnson
Australia NEM (Apr 2026) - The path to NetZero
A monthly review of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
May 16
•
Bill Johnson
April 2026
Texas (ERCOT) [Mar 2026]- The path to NetZero
A monthly review of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Apr 13
•
Bill Johnson
2
1
1
California (CAISO) Mar 2026 - The path to NetZero
A monthly review of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Apr 11
•
Bill Johnson
2
Australia NEM (Mar 2026) - The path to NetZero
A monthly review of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Apr 11
•
Bill Johnson
March 2026
The Costly Drive to Net Zero
LCOE Explained and how it Links to FCOE --PLUS-- why Increased Fuel Costs DO NOT Support an RE-Transition.
Mar 16
•
Bill Johnson
7
California (CAISO) Feb 2026 - The path to NetZero
A monthly review of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Mar 12
•
Bill Johnson
4
1
Australia NEM (Feb 2026) - The path to NetZero
A monthly review of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Mar 5
•
Bill Johnson
2
4
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