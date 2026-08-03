Summary

The Australian Grid (NEM) has made some progress toward a Low-Carbon grid. However substantially more Wind, Solar and especially Energy Storage capacity is needed.

To fully assess the progress made on the pathway to NetZero, we use the following Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):

For an explanation of how to interpret KPIs see: LINK

KPI #1: RE (NET) - Low-Carbon

To eliminate hydrocarbons from the grid, it is necessary for Low-Carbon generation to provide a consistent, constant and reliable supply of energy to the grid 24/7/365.

Low-Carbon must have near ZERO variation.

Maximum Low-Carbon must be consistently at 100%.

Minimum Low-Carbon must also be consistently at or near 100%.

Figure 1 illustrates the progress during July 2026:

Low-Carbon variation is 56.2% of demand. Target: ZERO .

Maximum Low-Carbon is 66.6% of demand. Target: 100% .

Minimum Low-Carbon is 10.4% of demand. Target: ~100%.

To date, very little progress has been achieved on the pathway to a Low-Carbon Grid

KPI #2: Peak - High-Carbon Generation

When reviewing High-Carbon generation, there are two distinct indicators:

Average net generation. Peak generation.

To achieve a low-carbon grid, both the Average Net Generation and the Peak Generation must fall to Zero.

Just lowering the Average while maintaining Peak generation results in significantly increased costs. For more information, please see: Link - CF vs. LCOE

Figure 2 illustrates the progress during July 2026

Peak generation was 89.2% of demand. Target: ZERO .

Average Generation was >60%. Target: ZERO.

To Date, there appears to be a small amount of progress reducing the Average. Very little progress has been made reducing PEAK High-Carbon generation.

KPI #3a & 3b: Energy Storage

Energy Storage has two important ratings:

Power (MW or GW): This is the sizing of the converters/inverters that charge the storage and then discharge that storage MINUS losses back to the grid. May also be limited by absorption rate and/or discharge rate of storage modules. Energy (MWh or GWh): This is the total energy, that the storage units can absorb and retain. Usable capacity is always less than installed capacity. It is limited by State of Charge (Low), typically 10% and State of Charge (High) typically 90%. This is necessary to extend service life and reduce maintenance of the storage modules.

Of the two, the most important is Energy. To reach 100% low-Carbon a substantial amount of Storage Energy Capacity is required to provide reliable, continuous discharge when needed.

Figure 3a illustrates the comparison between Momentary Storage Discharge and Net Daily Energy Discharge during the period.

Momentary storage discharge (MW) was highly variable over the month with peaks lasting only a few minutes. Target: Continuous output over the day when wind and solar are not available.

Accumulated Storage Discharge (GWh) was highly variable with no consistency. Target: Constant output equal to demand MINUS Low-Carbon generation.

During the month, Net Storage (GWh/day) remains only a fraction of what is required to reach 100% Low-Carbon.

To achieve a 100% Low-Carbon grid, energy storage must displace ALL hydrocarbons

Figure 3b illustrates daily net energy storage (GWh/day) compared to daily net hydrocarbon generation (GWh/day)

Daily net energy storage is only a fraction of hydrocarbon generation and while showing some growth, is critically insufficient. Target: Hydrocarbon = 0 GWh/day.

Current energy storage capacity is only a fraction of what is that required to achieve a 100% Low-Carbon grid.

Bonus Round: Fuel Mix for a Typical Day.

Frequently, People pushing renewables will claim that storage is handling peak demand after Solar starts to fail at the end of the day.

To support this claim, they publish daily charts where Wind, Solar and Storage are shown on the top. This makes it appear that storage is resulting in a peak output.

Figure 3c illustrates the True Contribution of VRE and Storage.

Shows that storage for the most part is actually charged by Hydrocarbons.

Curtailment is also shown.

I welcome all respectful comments, questions and suggestions for upgrades.

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