Summary

The California (CAISO) Grid has made good progress toward a Low-Carbon grid. In fact, it is a world leader on the pathway to NetZero. However substantially more Wind, Solar and especially Energy Storage capacity is needed.

To fully assess the progress made on the pathway to NetZero, we use the following Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):

For an explanation of how to interpret KPIs see: LINK

KPI #1: RE (NET) - Low-Carbon

To eliminate hydrocarbons from the grid, it is necessary for Low-Carbon generation to provide a consistent, constant and reliable supply of energy to the grid 24/7/365.

Low-Carbon must have near ZERO variation.

Maximum Low-Carbon must be consistently at 100%.

Minimum Low-Carbon must also be consistently at or near 100%.

Figure 1 illustrates the progress up to July 2026:

Low-Carbon variation is 55% of demand (a new record). Target: ZERO .

Maximum Low-Carbon is 94.7% of demand. Target: 100% .

Minimum Low-Carbon is 39.7% of demand. Target: ~100% .

Highest Low-Carbon generation (97.2%) occurred during May 2026.

Over the past 2 years, the drive to NetZero has shown little advancement.

Note: Because some imports are low carbon, a partial amount of imports are counted as Low-Carbon. However, this may be overstated, because when California is forced to Import, the grids supplying the energy tend to be using high-carbon sources.

KPI #2: Peak - High-Carbon Generation

When reviewing High-Carbon generation, there are two distinct indicators:

Average net generation. Peak generation.

To achieve a low-carbon grid, both the Average Net Generation and the Peak Generation must fall to Zero.

Just lowering the Average while maintaining Peak generation results in significantly increased costs. For more information, please see: Link - CF vs. LCOE

Figure 2 illustrates the progress during July 2026

Peak renewable generation reached 60.3% of demand. Target: 100% (or ZERO fossil backup).

30-Day Average renewable generation was approximately 32.5% of demand. Target: 100% (or ZERO fossil backup).

Despite years of aggressive policy pushing Net Zero, progress over the past two years has been modest at best. Reductions in in-state hydrocarbon (primarily natural gas) generation remain limited.

The recent commissioning of Wind generation from New Mexico (SunZia Wind Project) has definitely made a step in the right direction, pushing down High-Carbon generation.

Seasonality continues to dominate the picture. Renewable output varies sharply with weather and daylight, creating persistent gaps that must be filled by other sources.

A key insight emerges when comparing in-state hydrocarbon generation to the combined total of hydrocarbons + imports: much of the apparent decline in local fossil fuel use is offset by increased reliance on imported electricity, rather than genuine displacement by wind and solar. This challenges the common narrative that renewables alone are driving down hydrocarbon consumption.

KPI #3a & 3b: Energy Storage

Energy Storage has two important ratings:

Power (MW or GW): This is the sizing of the converters/inverters that charge the storage and then discharge that storage MINUS losses back to the grid. May also be limited by absorption rate and/or discharge rate of storage modules. Energy (MWh or GWh): This is the total energy, that the storage units can absorb and retain. Usable capacity is always less than installed capacity. It is limited by State of Charge (Low), typically 10% and State of Charge (High) typically 90%. This is necessary to extend service life and reduce maintenance of the storage modules.

Of the two, the most important is Energy. To reach 100% low-Carbon a substantial amount of Storage Energy Capacity is required to provide reliable, continuous discharge when needed.

Figure 3a illustrates the comparison between Momentary Storage Discharge and Net Daily Energy Discharge during the period.

Momentary storage discharge (Power - MW) was highly variable over the month with peaks lasting only a few minutes. Target: Continuous output over the day when wind and solar are not available.

Accumulated Storage Discharge (Energy - GWh) was also consistent with the exception of 2 or 3 days. Target: Constant output equal to demand MINUS Low-Carbon generation.

During the month, Net Storage (GWh/day) remains only a fraction of what is required to reach 100% Low-Carbon.

To achieve a 100% Low-Carbon grid, energy storage must displace ALL hydrocarbons

Figure 3b illustrates daily net energy storage (GWh/day) compared to daily net hydrocarbon generation (GWh/day)

Daily net energy storage is only a fraction of hydrocarbon generation and while showing some growth, is critically insufficient. Target: Hydrocarbon = 0 GWh/day.

Current energy storage capacity remains a fraction of that required to achieve a 100% Low-Carbon grid.

The impact of the recent commissioning of Wind generation from New Mexico (SunZia Wind Project) can be seen in the data. It will be interesting to observe the full impact over the next 12 months.

A Typical Day

As can be observed during a typical day, energy storage remains a minor player. The most important issue being it’s failure to sustain a constant output. While many celibrate momentary maximum power output levels, these only last for minutes before fading away.

Bonus Round

The question now arises…. How much Wind, Solar and Storage capacity must be added to achieve a 100% Low-Carbon grid?

Due to the effect of Diminishing Returns, adding incremental capacity does not result in a proportional increase in generation. This is illustrated in Figure 4. For more details about the effect of Diminishing Returns, see LINK

The practical limit for Low-Carbon generation is ~95%. Above that, it takes exponentially more capacity, more Capex and results in a significantly higher FCOE.

Figure 4

As Always, I welcome respectful comments, questions and suggestions for upgrades.

Share

Leave a comment