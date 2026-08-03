Summary

The Texas (ERCOT) Grid has made some minor progress toward a Low-Carbon grid. However substantially more Wind, Solar and especially Energy Storage capacity is needed.

To fully assess the progress made on the pathway to NetZero, we use the following Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):

For an explanation of how to interpret KPIs see: LINK

KPI #1: RE (NET) - Low-Carbon

To eliminate hydrocarbons from the grid, it is necessary for Low-Carbon generation to provide a consistent, constant and reliable supply of energy to the grid 24/7/365.

Low-Carbon must have near ZERO variation.

Maximum Low-Carbon must be consistently at 100%.

Minimum Low-Carbon must also be consistently at or near 100%.

Figure 1 illustrates the progress during July 2026:

Low-Carbon variation is 52.5% of demand. Target: ZERO .

Maximum Low-Carbon is 67.3% of demand. Target: 100% .

Minimum Low-Carbon is 14.8% of demand. Target: ~100% .

Highest Low-Carbon generation occurred during Mar 2025.

To Date, very little progress has been achieved on the pathway to a Low-Carbon Grid. Progress can best be described as “Glacial”.

KPI #2: Peak - High-Carbon Generation

When reviewing High-Carbon generation, there are two distinct indicators:

Average net generation. Peak generation.

To achieve a low-carbon grid, both the Average Net Generation and the Peak Generation must fall to Zero.

Just lowering the Average while maintaining Peak generation results in significantly increased costs. For more information, please see: Link - CF vs. LCOE

Figure 2 illustrates the progress during July 2026

Peak high-carbon generation was 85.2% of demand. Target: ZERO .

Average Generation was ~58%. Target: ZERO.

To Date, there appears to be essentially ZERO progress reducing the Average and PEAK.

KPI #3a & 3b: Energy Storage

Energy Storage has two important ratings:

Power (MW or GW): This is the sizing of the converters/inverters that charge the storage and then discharge that storage MINUS losses back to the grid. May also be limited by absorption rate and/or discharge rate of storage modules. Energy (MWh or GWh): This is the total energy, that the storage units can absorb and retain. Usable capacity is always less than installed capacity. It is limited by State of Charge (Low), typically 10% and State of Charge (High) typically 90%. This is necessary to extend service life and reduce maintenance of the storage modules.

Of the two, the most important is Energy. To reach 100% low-Carbon a substantial amount of Storage Energy Capacity is required to provide reliable, continuous discharge when needed.

Figure 3a illustrates the comparison between Momentary Storage Discharge and Net Daily Energy Discharge during the period.

Momentary storage discharge (MW) was highly variable over the month with peaks lasting only a few minutes. Target: Continuous output over the day when wind and solar are not available.

Accumulated Storage Discharge (GWh) was highly variable with no consistency. Target: Constant output equal to demand MINUS Low-Carbon generation.

During the month, Net Storage (GWh/day) remains only a fraction of what is required to reach 100% Low-Carbon.

Of particular note in December, the Accumulated Storage Discharge (GWh/day) showed a marked increase. This uptick was not driven by greater output from wind or solar generation, but rather by ERCOT’s market design changes—particularly the introduction of Real-Time Co-optimization plus Batteries (RTC+B) on December 5, 2025—which enabled storage facilities to expand energy arbitrage activities to maximize revenue.

However, when charging draws from dispatchable sources like natural gas plants (as is currently the case in Texas), this time-shifting can lead to inefficiencies:

Round-trip storage losses (typically 10–20% for lithium-ion systems) result in net energy waste.

Increased reliance on gas-fired generation for charging can elevate overall fuel consumption and emissions in certain scenarios.

These dynamics may contribute to higher wholesale prices passing through to consumers over time, as the market compensates for lost energy and arbitrage-driven bidding behavior.

While arbitrage helps stabilize prices by flattening peaks and filling valleys—potentially reducing long-term system costs through better renewable utilization—the rapid growth of battery capacity and recent market reforms have amplified these effects. Ongoing monitoring of ERCOT’s Energy Storage Resources dashboard and monthly operational reports will be key to assessing whether these patterns persist or evolve with further storage buildout.

For information on the impact of shifting gas generation, see: https://wrjohn1.substack.com/p/can-energy-storage-reduce-nat-gas

To achieve a 100% Low-Carbon grid, energy storage must displace ALL hydrocarbons

Figure 3b illustrates daily net energy storage (GWh/day) compared to daily net hydrocarbon generation (GWh/day)

Daily net energy storage is only a fraction of hydrocarbon generation and while showing some growth, is critically insufficient. Target: Hydrocarbon = 0 GWh/day.

Hydrocarbon generation dominates the grid. Target: 0%.

Current energy storage capacity is only a fraction of what is required to achieve a 100% Low-Carbon grid.

It is important to note that the majority of energy used to charge BESS is actually Nat Gas and NOT Wind or Solar as is generally believed.

Bonus Round

Figure 3c - What is Charging all that Storage?

Frequently, People pushing renewables will claim that storage is handling peak demand after Solar starts to fail at the end of the day.

They also claim that storage is moving Wind and Solar generation to later in the day.

This is not true! Storage is being charged by Nat Gas and Coal.

For more detail on how Nat Gas charges storage: LINK

To see the cost of charging storage with Nat Gas: LINK

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