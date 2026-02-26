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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
Feb 27

Two points:

1. Even the biggest of the so-called big batteries have pathetically little capacity compared with the amount of power required to ride through a windless night without coal and gas in the grid.

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/general/22-7-the-magic-pudding-of-energy-storage

2. McBratney’s Law states that you can build as much storage as you think you need but you will never charge it from a grid loaded with wind and solar power. John McBratney is a retired engineer who is associated with The Energy Realists of Australia.

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/general/list-of-briefing-notes

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