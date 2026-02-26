July 27, 2026 Rev 1: This article was edited to improve readability and to include the most recent ERCOT Data.

People pushing renewables frequently point out how Texas ERCOT’s grid is a leader in Wind, Solar and Energy Storage.

A common claim is that storage is moving Wind and Solar energy to cover late afternoon and evening Peak Demand thereby displacing Fossil Fuels.

But this is a total misdirection as energy storage is actually being charged by Nat Gas ….. NOT by Wind and/or Solar.

Lets look at the Step-by-Step Process as Storage is charged:

Step 1:

ERCOT Grid operators monitor both Storage Energy Level and Available Capacity to charge it.

A decision is made to allow one or more BESS facilities to begin charging up to a maximum rate.

The BESS facility begins to charge it’s batteries from the GRID. Figure 1 shows the Grid up until the time that Solar begins to supply demand. Nat Gas and Coal are operating in Fully Dispatchable mode with the exception of a small amount the may be operating in Baseload mode. Wind is variable, decoupled from demand and totally weather dependant. The Grid operators can not increase rate. Nuclear is operating as Baseload which is it’s normal role. Note: BESS Storage is operating as arbitrage to maximize their profit. This is passed onto consumers with absolutely no benefit to Grid Operations.



Figure 1 - Grid before Solar Generation Starts

Step 2:

As BESS Facilities begin to take power from the Grid, demand increases.

This creates a Supply deficit directly resulting in a drop in Frequency.

The Grid operates on a second-to-second balance between supply and demand. They must be maintained in perfect sync as Figure 2 illustrates.

Figure 2 - Supply vs Demand Balance (Texas operates on 60 Hz)

Step 3:

The supply shortfall due to battery charging must be corrected within seconds.

Many would have us believe that Wind and Solar fills the gap.

This is FALSE as the Grid operators can not increase either Wind nor Solar generation.

It is only Dispatchable generation (Nat Gas) that can increase supply to match demand as Figure 3 illustrates.

Figure 3 - As storage begins to charge, Nat Gas is Over Supplying to ensure Demand is met

Step 4:

Nat Gas continues to supply the energy to charge BESS Facilities while maintaining supply to meet demand.

Grid operation continues in this manner until approx 6:00 PM when Solar begins to taper off.

Figure 4 - Wind and Solar are indempendant of demand.

Step 5:

As the day ends, Solar begins to fail.

Storage charging drops off in preparation for the evening discharge.

Figure 5 - Solar fails and storage charging ends.

Step 6:

As Solar fails completely, storage begins to discharge to compensate for the loss.

Storage ramps up to a peak rate, but can not hold that rate for more than a few minutes before dropping off to near zero.

Nat Gas with the support of Coal supplies Peak Evening Demand keeping the lights on and homes and business cool.

The contribution of storage is insignificant. This is especially true when you remember that it is only Gas Generation moved a few hours (Figure 6a).

Figure 6 - Storage discharges

Figure 6a - Moving Nat Gas Generation a few hours into the eventing.

Costs:

Charging storage with Nat Gas and then moving that energy a few hours does not come without cost.

Between 10-15% of the gas powered energy is lost in the storage system.

For details on the cost, see: https://wrjohn1.substack.com/p/can-energy-storage-reduce-nat-gas

Figure 7 shows an illustration of a theoretical case where Nat Gas is used to charge storage.

Figure 7 - Example of Costs to Charge Storage with Nat Gas

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